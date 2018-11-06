PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — In Prince George’s County, voters remain in line at some polling precincts, after they ran out of ballots Tuesday.

The county ran out of ballots earlier in the day, but after receiving more, they ran out again.

Update: Voters in a few polling places are still in the process of voting. We will release the unofficial results once they have all finished voting. #MDvotes — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) November 7, 2018

According to WUSA9, at least four polling locations ran out of ballots at community center in Upper Marlboro around 6:30 p.m. Another precinct at Brandywine Elementary then ran out of ballots at 7 p.m.

New ballots arrived at 8 p.m., as hundreds remained in line to cast their ballots, WUSA9 reports.

The Maryland Democratic Party released this statement.

“Due to unprecedented turnout in Prince George’s County, several polling locations have run low on ballots. All voters should be aware that the Prince George’s County Board of Elections is required, by law, to keep all affected polling locations open as long as required for all voters in line at 8:00 p.m. to cast their ballot. We urge anyone facing difficulties voting to contact the Maryland Democratic Party’s voter hotline at 1-888-678-VOTE.

“Maryland Democrats believe that every voter has a right to vote and we’re committed to fighting to ensure that every voter is afforded an opportunity to cast their ballot today.”

