ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/CBS Local) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for assault and animal cruelty after he allegedly stabbed and killed a dog and injured its owner.

According to Annapolis police, officers responded to the 100 block of Silopanna Road on Friday around 6:02 p.m.

Officers learned Jesus Hernandez Garcia assaulted a woman and the family dog.

According to the report, Hernandez Garcia grabbed the woman’s hair and started punching her. He then grabbed a glass bottle and tried to hit the victim in the head.

The family dog moved between the woman and Hernandez Garcia, so he grabbed a folding knife and stabbed the pet in the neck.

The victim’s hand was also cut by the knife.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dog was taken by Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control for treatment, but later died form its injuries.

Hernandez Garcia was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated cruelty to animal and animal cruelty.

He’s being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.