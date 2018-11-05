ASPEN HILL, Md. (AP/WJZ) — A school bus driver and eight students have been hospitalized after a collision involving the bus and a trash truck in a Maryland suburb of DC.

A tweet from Montgomery County police says the school bus was loaded up and headed to Farquhar Middle School at the time of the crash around 7:54 a.m.

The crash happened in the 2400 block of Norbeck Road in Aspen Hill.

The male school bus driver and eight students were transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Updated MCPS bus crash info: transported for non-life-threatening injuries – 8 students (including 4 previously reported) & adult male schl bus driver. No injury to trash truck driver or his passenger. Bus was enroute to Farquhar Middle Schl. Norbeck Rd open in both directions. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) November 5, 2018

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Norbeck Road has since reopened.

