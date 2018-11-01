(CBS Local)- Katie Hnida, the first woman to play and score in a college football game, is battling for her life after having a life-threatening reaction to medication.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Hnida suffered an adverse reaction to an antibiotic she was prescribed by a doctor and that reaction sent her into multiple organ failure. Hnida’s liver, kidneys and bone marrow all stopped functioning due to the reaction and she was rushed to the ICU and given emergency dialysis. Hnida’s parents say that she has since stabilized, but that she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

Her parents created a GoFundMe to attempt to help cover some of the cost of the medical bills and it has already surpassed the original goal of $12,000. As of this writing, the page had reached over $13,000 with a new goal of $20,000 set.

Hnida played for the University of New Mexico football team from 2002-04 and she made history when she kicked two extra points in the team’s season opener against Texas San Marcos in 2003. Prior to New Mexico, she began her football career as a walk-on at the University of Colorado, suiting up for games during her freshman year but not seeing the field. Since her playing career, Hnida has gone one to become an advocate for victims of rape and sexual violence making speaking stops across the country.