ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS Local) — Early voting is underway in several states for next week’s midterm election, but a man in New Mexico says he was turned away at the polls because of the shirt he wore.

Greg Malafronte says he went to his polling center in northeast Albuquerque early Friday to cast his vote, but the poll committee refused to take his ballot because he was wearing a t-shirt that said “TRUMP 2016.”

“I was like what? You can’t take my ballot? He’s said ‘yup because you’re wearing a Trump shirt’,” Malafronte told KOAT.

Malafronte said he ripped up his ballot and left.

This man says he was turned away at polls because of the shirt he was wearing: https://t.co/wTQKlvS7hD pic.twitter.com/x8AFubY57X — KOAT.com (@koat7news) October 29, 2018

However, it turns out the polling committee was mistaken. Voters are allowed to wear political apparel when voting as long as it does not deal with a candidate or question currently on the ballot, according to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office. Since Trump isn’t on the ballot, it turns out Malafronte’s shirt was not breaking the restrictions.

Malafronte eventually went back to the same polling location and cast his vote without issue.

“No matter who our president is, it’s our commander and chief. I’m a military vet, so I stand by that ground. Whoever our commander and chief is, I support,” Malafronte said.