COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland’s head football coach, DJ Durkin, and the school’s athletic director, Damon Evans, are set to keep their jobs following the death of Jordan McNair back in June.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regent held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, and announced they recommended that Evans and Durkin should retain their jobs.

UMD President Wallace Loh announced he accepted the recommendations made by the board, and that he will retiring in June.

The Washington Post is reporting that Loh was against bringing back Durkin, but “it was made clear to Loh that if he didn’t follow the board’s recommendations, he’d be fired immediately.”

Jordan McNair’s parents are set to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to these recommendations.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the interim coach, and the team is 5-3 so far this season.

Parents Of Jordan McNair: ‘Fire Coach, Keep President’

The board released the full report on the culture of University of Maryland’s football program following the death of McNair.

USM Board Of Regents Releases Report Into UMD’s Football Program After McNair’s Death

The university’s football program has been under scrutiny since the death of McNair back in June.

The nearly 200-page report finds the program’s culture did not cause McNair’s death, but problems festered within the program because too many players feared speaking out.

USM Board Of Regents Accepts Independent Commission Report, Recommendations

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook