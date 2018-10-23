(CNN) — Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced Tuesday that he has launched a civil investigation into whether the Archdiocese of Washington violated the law by covering up the sexual abuse of minors.

“While we generally don’t talk publicly about our confidential enforcement activity, I can report that our office has launched a civil investigation into whether the Archdiocese — which is a nonprofit institution — violated the District’s Nonprofit Act by potentially covering up allegations of sexual abuse of minors,” said Rob Marus, a spokesperson for Racine.

“According to the law, nonprofits are required to work for a public purpose; if they are in fact covering up child sex abuse, that is clearly not in the public interest. Our investigation brings the count of states with open investigations to 14.”

Racine announced a new portal for victims of clergy abuse in D.C. to report their abuse to his office.

The Archdiocese of Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

