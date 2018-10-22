MONTGOMERY Co. (WJZ) — Officials said a special needs school bus collided with a truck and a passenger car Monday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Gunners Branch Road and Frederick Road in Montgomery County.

At least seven people, including two children, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Frederick Rd. is closed in both directions between Middlebrook Road & Scenery Drive.

Update – Gunners Branch Road & Frederick Road, 3-vehicle collision, (truck, passenger car & special needs school bus), EMS evaluated & transported 7 patients, incl 2 children, all w/ NLT injuries, some lanes blocked, PD directing pic.twitter.com/FZlfM0T20c — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 22, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook