MONTGOMERY Co. (WJZ) — Officials said a special needs school bus collided with a truck and a passenger car Monday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Gunners Branch Road and Frederick Road in Montgomery County.

At least seven people, including two children, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Frederick Rd. is closed in both directions between Middlebrook Road & Scenery Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

