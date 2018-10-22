WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Shots were fired outside a Fox station in Washington D.C. Monday afternoon after a man tried to enter the TV station.

The shooting occurred along Wisconsin Avenue in Friendship Heights just after 3:15 p.m.

Fox 5 reports a security guard fired his gun at a man trying to enter the building.

According to Fox 5 anchor Jim Lokay, the suspect is a 38-year-old man. He was shot and was taken to GW Hospital for treatment.

