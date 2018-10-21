BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s going to be a cold Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service there is a frost advisory for Baltimore and surrounding counties from midnight to 10 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s.

If you have sensitive plants or vegetables outdoors bring them inside. Residents should also bring pets inside.

The following counties are also affected: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and St. Marys.

There’s also a freeze warning for some other parts of Maryland including Washington, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

