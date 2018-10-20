BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland’s board of regents will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the results of an independent commission’s probe into the culture of the football program.

New Report On UMD Football Program Looms, Loh Has ‘No Comment’ On Durkin

It’s the latest independent examination following the June heatstroke death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair. Another recent investigation has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field during a workout.

Terps Football Player Dies After Collapsing At Team Workout

The board’s Tuesday meeting will be closed to the public. A University of Maryland statement says members will hash over decisions deemed necessary to safeguard the well-being of student-athletes at College Park and other public universities in Maryland.

They expect to publicly issue findings from this second independent review about a week after their Oct. 23 session.

