BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Chesapeake Bay license plate was revealed Thursday. Drivers can purchase Treasure the Chesapeake plates for $20.

Proceeds go towards the non-profit Chesapeake Bay Trust. According to the trust’s website, the money is spread between grants to schools, community groups, and other not-for-profits for K-12 environmental education, restoration and protection of our waterways.



The plates will be available from the MVA starting October 29. You can also order them online or mail in a form.

