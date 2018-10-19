Ryan Mayer

At this point of the NFL season, teams have begun to show the patterns in usage rates for guys that find themselves in crowded position groups. In Chicago, the Bears and head coach Matt Nagy, have started to rely more heavily on all-purpose back Tarik Cohen over punishing runner Jordan Howard. Howard’s yards per carry average is a paltry 3.5 while Cohen is at 5.3 and offers more versatility as a pass catcher.

In Detroit, Matt Stafford seems to have developed a high level of chemistry with second-year receiver Kenny Golladay, targeting him at least seven times in four of the team’s five games so far this season. That has come at the expense of Marvin Jones, who has seen his targets dwindle from a season-high nine in Week 2 to just four in the team’s Week 5 win over Green Bay.

Paying attention to these patterns of usage is key for fantasy football owners as we get deeper into the season. With the Week 7 Sunday slate on the horizon, CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard broke down the top guys they like to start and which ones you should avoid at every major position this weekend. As you can probably guess, three of those four names we just mentioned find themselves on one list or the other.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs. Proj. Fantasy Points: 20.8

WR: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.0

Sit

RB: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.3

TE: Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys. Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.2

Jamey Eisenberg



Start

RB: Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots. Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.9

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Proj. Fantasy Points: 12.2

Sit

QB: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars. Proj. Fantasy Points: 18.4

WR: Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions @ Miami Dolphins. Proj. Fantasy Points: 14.1