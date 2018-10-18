SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Maryland Transit Administration officials say they will not prohibit overnight excavation for the Purple Line, despite complaints from residents.

The Washington Post reports around 30 Montgomery County residents attended a public meeting Tuesday, asking for a stop to the overnight work they say is disrupting their sleep. The MTA’s Mike Madden expressed sympathy, but said the 24-hour construction is necessary to stay on schedule.

In a 2016 memorandum of understanding, Maryland and Montgomery County officials agreed tunneling for the light-rail line would be exempt from local limits on construction-related noise.

Project officials say the noisiest work will be finished in about six months.

Purple Line contractor spokeswoman Carla Julian says one resident stayed in a hotel at the project’s expense, but other residents say that’s impractical.

