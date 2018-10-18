BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you missed the online voter registration deadline for Maryland, which was Tuesday, Oct. 16, you can still register to vote.

According to the state’s board of elections, you can still register to vote at early voting.

Early voting in Maryland starts on Thursday, Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LOCATIONS: 2018 Early Voting Centers In Maryland

To see if you’re registered to vote, click here.

If you’re looking for your polling place, click here.

Request an absentee ballot, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook