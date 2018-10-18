ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland teacher who pleaded guilty in a child abuse case dating back several decades has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

The Washington Post reports 64-year-old Michael John Riley, of Walkersville, admitted in court Monday to engaging in sex acts with a female student at Rockville High School in 1984 and 1985. Prosecutors say she was 16 when the abuse began and he was 29.

Riley said in court that his actions during that time have always haunted him and left him tremendous guilt. Prosecutors say Riley had taught history and coached basketball at Rockville High School. An investigation of the case began in April.

Riley’s attorney says he would try to get his client moved to the county’s pre-release center, a halfway house in Rockville.

