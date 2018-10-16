BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Mega Millions jackpot reached a new all-time high of $667 million on Tuesday.

The jackpot has been climbing since late July to become the largest in the game’s history and third largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $380 million.

The previous record for the Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland in March 2012.

If there isn’t a jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the estimated value for the Oct. 19 drawing will raise to $868 million with an estimated cash value of $495 million.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined are now worth over $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has raised to an estimated $345 million with an estimated cash value of $199 million.

“It’s always a thrill to have both jackpots rolling, but there’s an extra spark now with Mega Millions reaching a new record,” said Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director. “Everyone is talking about the jackpot and running out to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing.”

All estimated jackpot amounts are before taxes.

