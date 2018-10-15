BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to vote in Maryland’s general election this year, you have until 9 p.m. on October 16 to make sure that you’re registered.

Maryland residents must register to vote at least 21 days before the next election which is on November 6.

Residents can register to vote online, by mail, and in person at your local Board of Elections.

RELATED: Voter Registration Supposedly Spikes After Taylor Swift Post

You can also register at the MVA.

Those looking to register online, can use the Maryland Online Voter Registration System.

If you want to register in person or by mail, you must send a completed Maryland Voter Registration Application to your local Board of Elections office.

For those who are unsure of their registration status, you can verify your voter registration and find your polling place on the Maryland Board of Elections Voter Lookup page.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook