WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — Authorities say a dog attacked and killed a woman inside her Washington home.

Citing an email from a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman, news outlets report that the fatal dog attack was reported Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

The 58-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, WUSA9 reports.

Rob Frazier told WUSA that he believes his wife took the pit bull’s food, which triggered the attack.

I just spoke with Rob Fraizer, whose wife was killed by a pit bull last night in SE DC @wusa9. He believes she may have taken food from him pic.twitter.com/zWBO6xNZ0O — Janice Park (@JaniceparkNews) October 15, 2018

A spokesman for the city’s animal control contractor, Humane Rescue Alliance, says the dog was removed from the property and humanely euthanized. A spokesman for the District of Columbia Department of Health did not know what the dog’s breed was.

The dog was taken from the residence around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)