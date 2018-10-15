WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — Authorities say a dog attacked and killed a woman inside her Washington home.
Citing an email from a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman, news outlets report that the fatal dog attack was reported Sunday around 6:30 p.m.
The 58-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, WUSA9 reports.
Rob Frazier told WUSA that he believes his wife took the pit bull’s food, which triggered the attack.
A spokesman for the city’s animal control contractor, Humane Rescue Alliance, says the dog was removed from the property and humanely euthanized. A spokesman for the District of Columbia Department of Health did not know what the dog’s breed was.
The dog was taken from the residence around 9 p.m. Sunday.
