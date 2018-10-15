UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Six Marylanders spent part of their weekend inside a coffin as a part of Six Flags’ 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.

The six people were selected from hundreds who entered around the state and the nation to compete for the chance to win two 2019 gold season passes, two seats on the fright fest train and $300.

Betty Smith of Edgewater, MD – She is related to the Hall family who originally owned the land where Six Flags resides.

Nicholas Stiles of Silver Spring, MD – He’s a Mets, Jets and Islander’s fan so he’s used to feeling dead! He also wants to do it to get away from his girlfriend.

William Briggs of Olney, MD – He’s training to enter the fire academy and being in tight spaces is something he needs to get used to.

Michele Briley of Cheverly, MD – She says it’s her dream, nightmare and vacation all in one and couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Diamond Quigley of Severn, MD – She is currently in a mortuary program and thought being in one would be awesome.

Steven Graham of Elkridge, MD – He mostly just wants to impress his two tween daughters and show them he’s a cool dad.

Stay In A Coffin For 30 Hours And Win Big? Six Flags Rolls Out Challenge

The contestants got a six-minute bathroom break every hour and were given very limited cell phone use. They also were provided meals in their coffin and unexpected visits from the Fright Fest freaks.

The contestants stayed inside the coffins from Friday at 5 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook