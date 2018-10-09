CBS Sports Friday Night Tailgate is coming to the Playstation Theater on November 9, at 7:00 p.m. EST. This special live event will bring football fans and experts together in the heart of Times Square for a night of food, games and entertainment. Included in the price of admission for all four ticket tiers, every fan in attendance will enjoy gourmet tailgate food and drinks made by Cooking with Brandon from Trattoria dell’Arte, Bareburger, Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse, Tao and Mighty Quinn’s BBQ plus football-themed interactive games before and after the show!

Fans of CBS Sports’ Sunday pregame show will recognize host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson as they produce a live version of their popular weekly broadcast. Fantasy heads will also be in for a treat as Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings from CBS Sports’ Fantasy Football Today will record a live podcast from inside the Playstation Theater.

After the show JB, Coach, Phil, Boomer and Nate will stick around to talk shop with fans while Dave, Jamey and Heath offer advice on how to maximize your fantasy lineup for that week.

