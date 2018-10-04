WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A large group of people protesting Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s potential appointment to the Supreme Court have gathered outside the Senate.

Some have signs showing their support for Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, while others are holding signs supporting sexual assault survivors.

The protesters are yelling “shame, shame, shame.” as they walk downtown. as well as “This is what democracy looks like.”

Senate Set To Begin Reviewing FBI Report On Kavanaugh

The Senate is reviewing a one-page document the FBI gave them after investigating Kavanaugh after hearings last week. Some believe the investigation wasn’t thorough enough and several of Kavanaugh’s Yale classmates said they were never interviewed.

This story is developing.

