BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our state and our city share a great maritime history, and it will be celebrated this week when the Inner Harbor is invaded by ships, sailors, Marines, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

For the second time, Baltimore is hosting seven days of a rare glimpse into the world of naval and air tradition and defense.

Charm City is the perfect spot for the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard to gather and open their ships and planes and remind us of their strength and purpose.

“I like to say our Navy and Marine Corps team is the greatest expeditionary fighting force the world has ever known,” said Rear Admiral Stephen Evans.

Fleet Week will bring that message home: 2,500 U.S. sailors and marines, naval vessels from around the world, including Canada and Britain, and historic planes and air shows will transform this quiet harbor into an exciting maritime festival.

“From Fells Point, all the way around to north Locost Point and Fort McHenry,” said Chris Rowsom, with Historic Ships of Baltimore.

In 2012, 300,000 visitors visited ‘Fleet Week.’

An added bonus is that it’s free! So is your ‘passport to Maryland Fleet Week.’ Pick one up, and get it stamped as you visit the ships, museums, and all the other many cultural attractions and historic sites around the harbor.

“When they get 10 unique stamps, they get to go to one of six cites and they get to redeem the passport, they get to keep it, but they get to show us they got 10 stamps, and then they get a commemorative token,” said Jeff Buchheit, with Baltimore National Heritage. “So it’s kind of like a scavenger hunt.”

Walk onto a ship or carrier, and then into the Visionary Art Museum, the Museum of Industry, the Star Spangled Banner Flag Museum, and so many more to get your passport stamped.

With food, music, and demonstrations of all things military.

CLICK HERE for more information on the schedule of events for Maryland Fleet Week.

