PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance video that shows a suspect throw a rock at a glass window, but the rock comes back and hits them in the face.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is now asking for the public to help them identify the “bad luck bandit.”

According to police, the attempted break-in happened in the 4000 block of Suitland Rd. on September 20.

The suspect used a brick or rock to break the front glass window, but then used the same brick or rock to try to break what turned out to be bulletproof glass protecting the front counter.

He tried three times, and on the third attempt, the rock flew back at him, hitting him on the head.

The suspect was on the ground for a few minutes after being struck by the rock. He eventually got up and left.

Anyone with information on the suspect or knows someone with a suspicious head injury is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or the Regional Investigation Division-Central at 301-390-2160.

