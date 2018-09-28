WASHINGTON (WJZ/AP) — President Donald Trump is ordering the FBI to conduct a new probe in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following sexual assault allegations from three women.

“As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week,” Trump said in a statement.

Kavanaugh Nomination Advances Amid Call For FBI Probe, Senate Vote Delay

Earlier Friday, Trump said he found Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony ‘very compelling,’ but said at this time there was no consideration of replacing the nominee.

Trump also empowered the Senate “to do what they think is right’ on Kavanaugh vote.

Judiciary Committee: Will Ask Trump For FBI Investigation Of Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee said it will ask Trump for FBI investigation of Kavanaugh.

They said they want it completed by Oct. 5.

