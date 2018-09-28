WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A Washington D.C. bar is apologizing after it ran a promotion Thursday asking people to come watch the Brett Kavanaugh hearing and drink “bottomless mimosas.”

Shaw’s Tavern, on Florida Avenue NW, posted an apology on Facebook Thursday morning after receiving complaints about their promotion.

“We would like to apologize for the feature of bottomless mimosas. We are opening early today serving our breakfast and lunch menus to provide a place for those who wanted to watch the hearing. Along with that menu, bottomless mimosas are a feature we offer. It was an oversight on our part given the very serious circumstances of today’s hearing and in no way did we intend to offend anyone or make light of the situation. Shaw’s Tavern stands with the victims. Today we will donate all proceeds to RAINN, an American non-profit sexual assault organization,” the tavern posted on social media.”

The bar is now collecting donations for RAINN, an organization that helps victims of sexual assault.

