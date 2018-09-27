BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s lawmakers are reacting Thursday to the Senate committee hearing testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the were both in high school in Maryland.
Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) asked his GOP colleagues to show their courage and delay a vote on Kavanaugh, tweeting, “Dr. Ford has shown remarkable courage in coming forward, having clearly understood the vile threats and criticisms she and her family would face.”
“Dr. Ford’s testimony was both compelling and credible. No reasonable person could think otherwise,” Cardin tweeted.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is one of three Republican governors who are reportedly calling for the Senate to delay a vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court until sexual assault allegations against him have been fully investigated.
The Washington Post reported Thursday evening a statement from Hogan’s spokeswoman Amelia Chasse.
“The governor believes there should be a full investigation prior to the process moving forward in any way,” Chasse said to the Post.
Other Maryland lawmakers — like Rep. John Sarbanes, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Steny Hoyer and Rep. Anthony Brown also showed their support for Ford, tweeting they believe her.
Ben Jealous, Democratic candidate for governor, also tweeted about Ford’s testimony, asking when people will just believe survivors?
Jealous added that if Kavanaugh had a “ounce of honor” he would withdraw from his nomination.
