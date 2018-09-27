BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s lawmakers are reacting Thursday to the Senate committee hearing testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the were both in high school in Maryland.

Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) asked his GOP colleagues to show their courage and delay a vote on Kavanaugh, tweeting, “Dr. Ford has shown remarkable courage in coming forward, having clearly understood the vile threats and criticisms she and her family would face.”

Dr. Ford has shown remarkable courage in coming forward, having clearly understood the vile threats and criticisms she and her family would face. I call on my @SenateGOP colleagues to now meet her courage with their own.#KavanaughHearings https://t.co/7cn3549GTW — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) September 27, 2018

“Dr. Ford’s testimony was both compelling and credible. No reasonable person could think otherwise,” Cardin tweeted.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is one of three Republican governors who are reportedly calling for the Senate to delay a vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court until sexual assault allegations against him have been fully investigated.

The Washington Post reported Thursday evening a statement from Hogan’s spokeswoman Amelia Chasse.

“The governor believes there should be a full investigation prior to the process moving forward in any way,” Chasse said to the Post.

Other Maryland lawmakers — like Rep. John Sarbanes, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Steny Hoyer and Rep. Anthony Brown also showed their support for Ford, tweeting they believe her.

I believe Dr. Ford and thank her for her courageous testimony. #BelieveWomen — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) September 27, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford relived her trauma before the world with courage, clarity and conviction. #IBelieveFord — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) September 27, 2018

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. She is courageous & compelling. We owe it to her, to those who have been subjected to such pain and trauma, and to our country to fully investigate all the allegations. There should not be a vote before that happens. — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) September 27, 2018

This is a moment when people around the country are hurting alongside Dr. Ford. Millions of Americans have experienced sexual violence, and they understand Dr. Ford's testimony today was not easy for her. Survivors need to be heard because their painful trauma lasts a lifetime. https://t.co/ThvUeihoBt — Anthony G. Brown (@RepAnthonyBrown) September 27, 2018

Ben Jealous, Democratic candidate for governor, also tweeted about Ford’s testimony, asking when people will just believe survivors?

As a father, brother, and son, I look at the #Kavanagh fiasco and keep thinking: How’d our nation let its daughters, sisters, and mothers be treated like this for so long? Change starts when we #BelieveSurviviors — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) September 27, 2018

Jealous added that if Kavanaugh had a “ounce of honor” he would withdraw from his nomination.

If #Kavanaugh had an ounce of honor he would withdraw his nomination. — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) September 27, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook