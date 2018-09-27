CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — The driver of a hearse who crashed into a pole near Washington has died.

Citing tweets from Prince George’s County police, news outlets report that the driver lost control of the hearse and crashed Wednesday morning. The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital, and his identity has not been released.

The investigation closed the intersection for several hours. Police have not said what might have caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

The hearse was not carrying a casket at the time.

