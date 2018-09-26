(CBS Local) — Approximately 132,606 pounds of ground beef products across the country are being recalled due to possible E.Coli contamination. The U.s. Department of Agriculture says the items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018.

An investigation revealed 17 people became ill and one person died as a result of the meat.

The meat is sold at Sam’s Clubs, Safways, Targets, and other grocery stores across the country. This is a full list of stores affected:

1 Aldi – Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin

2 FoodMaxx – California

3 Meijer – Nationwide

4 Pak N Save – California

5 Safeway/Albertson’s – Nationwide

6 Sam’s Club – Nationwide

7 Target – Nationwide

8 Vons – California

A list of some individual stores can be found here. The USDA warns that some stores not on the list may have received the recalled product as well. Consumers are being encouraged to check their product’s labels to ensure they do not have contaminated meat. The following products are subject to the recall:

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749002751.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749003568.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND”

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.