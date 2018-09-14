(CBS Local)– A group of scientists made a trip recently to the Pacific Ocean and they believe they’ve discovered three new species of Snailfish.

The team of scientists visited the Atacama Trench, which is one of the deepest areas of the Pacific Ocean, and used a device to record footage of the new creatures.

The new fish has been temporarily named the pink, the purple and the blue Atacama snailfish.

“The fish have no scales, and the hardest parts of their bodies are their teeth and the bones in their inner ear, which give them balance. These features help them live in the deepest reaches of the ocean,” said Newcastle University postdoctoral research associate Thomas Linley.

The group of scientists also managed to catch one of the new snailfish. The creature is reportedly in good condition and will be showcased at a conference in the U.K. Friday.