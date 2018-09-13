FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (CBS) – Jimmy Buffett isn’t afraid of a hurricane. He felt like “going surfing in a hurricane,” so he did.

The Margaritaville singer, known for his “island escapism” lifestyle, posted a photo on Instagram of him and another man posing next to surfboards on Folly Beach in South Carolina.

“I ain’t afraid of dying. I got no need to explain. I feel like going surfing in a hurricane #follybeachsurfing,” the caption reads.

The photo’s caption quotes Buffett’s “Surfing in a Hurricane” song.

Buffett went on to say, “On a serious note – respect mother nature, please be safe and listen to your local authorities.”

Hurricane Florence is expected to reach the North and South Carolina coast late Thursday and Friday but it’s unclear where it will make landfall. Officials have urged people in the potential path of Florence to evacuate.