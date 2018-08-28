LOS ANGELES– Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), is proud to announce that the Hollywood community is rallying together yet again to support the sixth biennial televised fundraising special. CBS will donate one hour of commercial-free primetime to broadcast the event on Friday, Sept. 7 from 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT (7:00 – 8:00 PM CT). Mahershala Ali, Kathy Bates, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Karla Souza, David Spade, Keith Urban, and Reese Witherspoon will all participate in this memorable event — marking 10 years since the first telecast and 10 years of SU2C’s lifesaving research achievements.

Bradley Cooper will return as co-executive producer along with the renowned live-event producing team Done + Dusted, working again with the Stand Up To Cancer production team, after a successful partnership for the 2016 telecast.

“As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer telecast,” said Cooper. “This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That’s the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now.”

The 2018 telecast is especially significant for SU2C, as it commemorates ten years of raising awareness and funds for innovative cancer research that is helping save lives now. Stars who have taken part in the previous five telecasts include Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, Matt Bomer, Jordana Brewster, Marcia Cross, Sheryl Crow, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Robert Downey Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, America Ferrara, Dave Franco, Tony Goldwyn, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Tom Hanks, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Felicity Huffman, Samuel L. Jackson, Ken Jeong, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Jaime King, Eva Longoria, Lori Loughlin, Rob Lowe, Kyle MacLachlan, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jillian Michaels, Gwyneth Paltrow, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Seth Rogen, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Smits, Brenda Song, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Eric Stonestreet, Alison Sweeney, Taylor Swift, Maura Tierney, Justin Timberlake, Bree Turner, Sofia Vergara, Denzel Washington, Kerry Washington, Kristen Wiig, Charlie Wilson, Rita Wilson, and Reese Witherspoon. The 2016 telecast featured musical performances from Celine Dion, Charlie Puth, Alessia Cara and Gallant, as well as Dierks Bentley, who was joined by Keith Urban and Little Big Town.

To date, more than $480 million has been pledged in support of SU2C’s innovative cancer research. The organization has brought together more than 1,500 of the best scientists from over 180 leading institutions with an emphasis on collaborative, multidisciplinary teams that deliver new therapies and treatments to cancer patients. Scientists work together on Stand Up To Cancer’s 24 signature “Dream Teams,” among a total of 79 team science grants and awards, whose research is aimed at ending cancer’s reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C-funded researchers have planned, launched or completed more than 180 clinical trials involving over 12,000 patients.

The results have been exceptional. In just under 10 years, SU2C research has contributed to FDA approval of five new cancer therapies, including treatments for breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers and difficult-to-treat leukemias. Additional trial results have been submitted or are nearing completion for breast, colon, ovarian, and prostate cancers and for metastatic melanoma. Stand Up To Cancer has provided substantial funding for the study of immunotherapy in the fight against cancer, and has advanced development of technologies using blood tests to identify cancers early, imaging to understand tumor progression, and precision medicine via new laboratory tools.

SU2C’s wide-ranging scientific portfolio is overseen by a blue-ribbon scientific advisory committee chaired by Nobel Prize winner Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Most grants are administered by SU2C’s Scientific Partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the world’s first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research.

Tune in to this incredible event on Friday, September 7th from 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT (7:00 – 8:00 PM CT) on CBS, SHOWTIME and other networks.

For more information on Stand Up To Cancer-

http://www.StandUpToCancer.org | facebook.com/SU2C | Instagram: @SU2C | Twitter: @SU2C