Ryan Mayer

CBS Sports announced today that their popular “Four Sides of the Story” franchise is returning this fall with four new documentaries featuring some of the biggest sports moments from the past year.

The documentaries, which are broken into four segments told from different perspectives of those who participated in those moments, will begin on Saturday, September 22nd with the airing of Alabama Audible at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on CBS leading into coverage of SEC on CBS. Audible breaks down the events of this year’s college football national championship, featuring interviews with Alabama coach Nick Saban and title game hero, Tua Tagovailoa. The documentary will re-air on Monday, September 24th at 7 p.m. Eastern on CBS Sports Network.

Then, on Monday, October 22nd at 7 p.m. Eastern, CBS Sports Network will air Mayweather vs. McGregor, which offers fans an inside look at last year’s mega-fight between the two pugilists. Showtime executive Steven Espinoza, fight referee Robert Byrd, and people from both fighters’ camps sat down for interviews to discuss the spectacle that the fight became.

The series continues on Monday, November 19th at 7 p.m Eastern on CBS Sports Network with UMBC — Bracket Busted, focusing on the first-ever 16-over-1 upset, when the UMBC Retrievers beat the Virginia Cavaliers this past March.

Finally, the franchise wraps up with another magical March moment when Holy Loyola! airs on CBS Sports Network on Monday, December 17th at 7 p.m. Eastern. The final installment focuses on the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers’ run to the Final Four in San Antonio, and includes an interview with 98-year-old Sister Jean, who became the face of the tournament run for the Ramblers.

For a preview of the four documentaries, check out the trailer above.