ST. LOUIS (CBS Local) – Several women are claiming they were discriminated against after receiving an email informing them they weren’t qualified to work at a Missouri company because they had “ghetto” names.

Hermeisha Robinson and Dorneshia Zachery both received a rejection letter from St. Louis’ Mantality Health. The letter specifically mentioned that the women would not be considered for a customer service position because the company does “not consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.”

The email left the women completely stunned.

“The company looked at my name and said we don’t care about what you’ve done in life, your name is going to dismiss you completely,” Zachery told KMOV.

Robinson posted the rejection letter to Facebook and it quickly went viral; getting shared over 10,000 times. KMOV reports that women in Minnesota and Wisconsin also received the same email in regards to the job posting.

The letters were sent in response to a job listing on Mantality Health’s Indeed.com page. Jack Gamache from Mantality Health told reporters that the company’s account was hacked and police are investigating if the emails were actually sent by a disgruntled employee.

Indeed is disputing the Missouri company’s claim that the page was hacked. “Our investigation into this particular account shows no evidence of compromise,” the job posting website said in a statement.

As the investigation continues, Mantality Health CEO Kevin Meuret is trying to assure job seekers that his company does not discriminate. “This is not a reflection of who we are as a company,” Meuret told KMOV. “This is deplorable.”