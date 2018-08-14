LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Local) – Police are warning parents that child predators may be trying to use online games to meet kids in the real world.

In a post by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan on Facebook, authorities warn that there have been “multiple reports” of strangers attempting to set up meetings with minors through online video games. “Predators will use every avenue possible to reach minor children and use a bait tactic to build trust and communicate with children of all ages,” police explained.

Police are warning parents to never assume that their children are safe from predators while using any form of online communication.

“Please make sure your children are aware of the dangers associated with online gaming, chatting and social media (including all cell phone apps),” the post added.