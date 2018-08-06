WACKEN, Germany (CBSDFW.COM/CBS Local) – You’re never too old. Two elderly men escaped their nursing home Friday to attend the world’s largest heavy metal festival, according to a German news report.

The Deutsche Welle reports the nursing home told police that the two men were missing from their rooms.

The pair was eventually found at the Wacken Open Air festival at around 3 a.m. local time. The four-day event is said to be the world’s largest heavy metal festival. Police said the two were “disoriented and dazed,” according to Deutsche Welle.

The elderly metalheads reportedly did not want to leave the festival so easily. Police had to escort them back to the nursing home with a taxi and a patrol car.

According to Deutsche Welle, the world-renowned festival sold out with an expected attendance of 75,000 people. Headline acts included Danzig, Judas Priest, Hatebreed and In Flames.