MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CBS Local) – A homeless and unemployed web developer in California has been overwhelmed with job offers after a picture of him handing out resumes went viral on social media.

David Casarez, who has reportedly been sleeping on park benches in Mountain View, was photographed holding a sign reading “HOMELESS, HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS. TAKE A RESUME.”

One woman who stopped to take one of Casarez’s resumes, Jasmine Scofield, tweeted a picture of the determined 26-year-old seeking work. The July 27 tweet has already been shared over 134,000 times.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

“I was thinking, you know, like this was like my last stop. If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream,” Casarez told the New York Post.

Fortunately for the Texas A&M University graduate, several big-name companies saw the tweet and reached out to Casarez about a job. “Google reached out to me,” the 26-year-old added about the 200 offers he’s received. “So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of startups.”

The Texas native had reportedly been living in his car for a year until it was recently repossessed. “I wanted to keep my head up high, keep looking forward and see what opportunity would come next,” Casarez said, via MarketWatch. “It’s been happening very quickly, and I’m in shock.”