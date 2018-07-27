ANDERSON, S.C. (CBS Local) – It may be the middle of summer, but one South Carolina school district is already planning to eliminate their student’s snow days.

Anderson School District 5 plans to be the first district in the state to do away with the practice of closing school to prevent children from traveling to class on dangerous roads in the winter.

Kids will no longer get to enjoy the day off at home or sledding down snowy hills in their local park. The school district will have student participate in an “eLearning” day. Teachers will reportedly send assignments to their student’s computers and will be able to monitor their progress online.

“Technology has changed every profession, and we have the technology in place to keep kids working during the snow days and eliminate the makeup days,” Superintendent Tom Wilson told the Anderson Independent-Mail.

If snow or ice make it impossible for school buses to hit the road, students will have to access assignments via their Chromebooks, which do not require internet service according to school officials.

District 5 is apparently already preparing for technology problems and kids who have no intention of staying inside on a snow day. Students who have issues completing the work will get a five-day grace period to finish their snow day homework.