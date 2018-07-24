Ryan Mayer

Monday night was one to remember for St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher went seven innings allowing no hits while striking out three and walking three batters in his MLB debut.

The Cardinals went on to lose the game 2-1, but the night was still a special one for Poncedeleon, who just 14 months ago, had to have emergency brain surgery after getting hit in the head by a line drive.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt praised the toughness that Poncedeleon has shown in his comeback from the injury when speaking with reporters after the game. From stltoday.com:

“Talk about a comeback story,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We’re in the process of one here (so) it’s only fitting that maybe he’s a part of that. I can’t even imagine what he dealt with, and there for a while it was touch and go just from a lifestyle standpoint, quality of life for him. To be so dogmatic with his mindset that, ‘I’m going to pitch again and I’m going to pitch in the big leagues.’ We’re going to see that sooner than later. It’s impressive.”

Poncedeleon missed nearly all of last season recovering from the injury, but he has been shining in the minors so far this year, posting a 9-3 record with a 2.15 ERA in 92 innings of work with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. He told Fox Sports Midwest that he never worried about not being able to get back onto the field after his injury, always maintaining faith.

Poncedeleon says he always maintained faith that he would get back on the mound following emergency brain surgery: "I never thought I wasn't going to play. I was asking my wife, 'When I am going to get on the bus to go back?' and the bus already left weeks before." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/icL7mZw2al — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 23, 2018

After last night’s stellar outing, it’s clear that faith has served him well.