New Orleans, LA (CBS Local)- New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen led a group of bystanders to help free a man trapped in his car after it had plunged from the fourth floor of a parking garage in the Central Business District of New Orleans on Sunday.

According to the The Times-Picayune, Loewen and his family were having brunch at the Willa Jean bakery when the car crashed to the street. While Loewen’s back was to the window, he told the Times-Picayune that the car hitting the ground sounded like an explosion. When he turned around and saw the Mercedes Benz SUV lying on its roof, Loewen rushed outside to help.

“There were a bunch of people standing around, but not approaching the car and I was like ‘What’s up, let’s help this guy,'” Loewen said Monday. “I mean, obviously there was someone in there, I wasn’t going to just stand by and watch. It was a life or death situation.”

The man inside was pinned down by the car, so Loewen called over about 10 people from the crowd to help turn the car onto its side. The man was unconscious and according to the paper’s account, that’s when Loewen ripped the door off its hinges to be able to lean into the car and speak with the man. The bystanders then waited for the paramedics to arrive to get the man out of the car, fearing they might injure him further if they tried to move him.

As of Monday, police were still investigating the cause of the crash, but they did say that the man involved was expected to survive.