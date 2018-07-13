Menu
HBO To Release Documentary On Serial Podcast’s Adnan Syed
A 4-hour documentary on Adnan Syed, a Baltimore County resident who was found guilty in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in high school, will be released by HBO.
Amtrak Train Hits And Kills Employee In Maryland
Amtrak spokeswoman Beth K. Toll says the incident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Bowie area. The train involved was on its way from Richmond, Virginia, to Boston.
Police: At Least 4 Struck By Vehicle In DC; Doesn't Appear Intentional
Emergency crews have responded to a crash in Northwest D.C. where at least four pedestrians were struck.
Baby Gorilla Born At National Zoo
The National Zoo welcomes a newborn baby gorilla named Moke, the first male born at the zoo in nine years.
Scherzer, HRs By Rendon, Harper Lead Nationals Over Mets
Scherzer didn't dominate over his seven innings, but managed to tie Philadelphia's Aaron Nola for the NL lead in wins.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Dustin Johnson, who took back the top spot in the World Golf Rankings, has a history of contending at the Open Championship.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Baseball Heads Into All-Star Break
With the last few days of MLB action before the All-Star break, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
WWE Insiders Pick Extreme Rules 2018
WWE insiders break down the WWE's upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will include an AJ Styles-Rusev title match.
The 4 Best African Restaurants In Washington D.C.
From Nando's PERi-PERi to Ethiopic, here are Washington, DC's best African restaurants.
Frugal Flyer Miles: How To Get To Reykjavik Without Going Broke
Daydreaming beyond this weekend? Here are the best prices on airline tickets to Reykjavik, Iceland between July and November of 2018.
Fresh Cookies To Pizza: 8 New Capitol Hill Businesses To Check Out
Restaurants, sports bars, bike shops... What are the newest businesses to open on and around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The Full Scoop: Washington D.C.'s Top 5 Spots To Grab A Frozen Treat
Whether it's ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt, here are Washington D.C.'s best places to score a tantalizingly delicious frozen treat.
Best Family Events For Easter 2018 In Washington, DC
From Easter egg hunts to visits with the Easter Bunny, the nation's capitol has plenty of family-friendly events for celebrating the Easter holiday.
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
'This Is How I Save My Life' Excerpt From Amy B. Scher
Are We Growing Numb To The Opioid Epidemic?
"Addiction Solution" author Lloyd I. Sederer, MD, asks if we're growing desensitized to the opioid epidemic.
CBS Local Interview: Filmmaker Matthew Heineman
Matthew Heineman discusses his new series on Showtime "The Trade."
5 Shocking Medical Stories From 2017
Here's a list of shocking stories from this year that shows just how far science has come and how unbelievable (and a little gross!) it can be.
10 Essential Tips For Girls To Stay Safe Online
Six Self-Defense Principles Every Woman Should Know
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
July 13, 2018 at 10:59 am
