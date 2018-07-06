Ryan Mayer

Sometimes, you need a reminder of the goodness of humanity. Today, that reminder comes from Indianapolis where a good Samaritan returned Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s lost wallet to the team’s practice facility.

To show his gratitude, Luck sent the man an autographed football with a thank you note earlier this week. Haileigh Hoffman, a producer at RTV6 in Indianapolis, posted a photo of the ball and note on her Twitter account.

My friend’s dad found Andrew Luck’s wallet while he was on a bike ride. He returned it to the practice facility and a few weeks later he got this in the mail! Such a nice gesture. @Colts @NFL @JimIrsay #Colts pic.twitter.com/1UVfXt9ZQS — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) July 6, 2018

In the note Luck wrote: “Many thanks! You made my life much easier, ha! Thanks for reminding me of the ‘kindness of strangers'”.

Luck is working his way back from the shoulder injury that has sidelined him for most of the last two seasons. The team is limiting his workload as the season approaches in order to attempt to slowly work Luck back into shape for the full-time QB role.