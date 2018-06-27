LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (CBS Local) — Two weeks after an alligator was dumped inside a Wawa, Florida police have arrested a 17-year-old teenager in connection with the crime.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the suspect was charged with a second degree misdemeanor for illegally possessing the alligator. After initial reports alleged that two people were involved with this crime, Fish & Wildlife Commission spokesman Brian Norris said only the 17-year-old will face charges.

This bizarre saga began when the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 2:24 a.m. a few weeks ago about a two-foot alligator being dropped off inside the Lakewood Ranch Wawa.

The alligator was relocated to a safe environment after police called for the animal to be trapped and removed.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.