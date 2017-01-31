Win Tickets to the Washington Golf and Travel Show

The Washington Golf and Travel Show is coming to the DMV and the only way to win tickets is with 106.7 The Fan!

Register below from January 23rd through the 29th for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets. Plan your next vacation, test the newest 2017 clubs, and a get a free one-on-one golf lesson.

The Washington Golf and Travel Show will be held at the Dulles Expo & Conference Center in Chantilly, Virginia from Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th.

Courtesy of North Coast Golf Shows.

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia