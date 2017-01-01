Vasectomy Madness: Enter to Win

vasectomy madness 625x352 Vasectomy Madness: Enter to Win

It’s that glorious time of year again. No, we’re not talking about March Madness… we’re talking about Vasectomy Madness! We are giving you the chance to win a vasectomy procedure surgery, performed by Dr. Kelly Chiles from The GW Medical Faculty Associates: Urology Department.

How to Win
*Tell us in 250 words or less why you deserve a free vasectomy. (form below)
*Three finalists will be selected from all online entries.
*Finalists will be asked to discuss their submissions on-air and in studio. And undergo an in-studio medical examination to determine if they’re medically eligible to go through with the procedure.
*Listeners will vote for their favorite in an online poll.

Grand Prize Includes
*Pre-operative assessment and consultation
*The vasectomy procedure
*Any aftercare including a semen analysis in two to three months.

Enter below. Good luck!

FULL CONTEST RULES

