Enter to Win Tickets to See Brantley Gilbert

Eagles SB Team Grades: Complete Effort To Last Whistle Secures Philly's First Super Bowl Win In one of the best Super Bowl games ever played, the Philadelphia Eagles came out on top, 41-33, beating the defending champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who started the season as the backup, won the Most Valuable Player honors by completing 28 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, but the Philly defense came up with the big plays late to stifle the Patriots offense.

Patriots Team Grades: Late Fumble By Tom Brady Seals Super Bowl Loss To EaglesIt appeared as if the New England Patriots could do no wrong and only got better as the season progressed, but there comes a time when everyone meets their match. It was close throughout the game, but a late surge by the Philadelphia Eagles defense was enough to take the Super Bowl away from the Pats.