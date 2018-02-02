Unless otherwise indicated below, WJFK-FM’s General Contest Rules apply to WJFK-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WJFK-FM contest, please see below. You can also view WJFK-FM’s General Contest Rules.

Win Gift Cards To ProFlowers and Shari’s Berries

(February 7 – February 7, 2018)

For the “Win Tickets To See Dave Matthews Band” Contest, enter between 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2018 and 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Febuary 7, 2018, by calling 1-800-636-1067 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, and upon verification, will receive one (1) $50.00 gift certificate to ProFlowers and one (1) $50.00 gift certificate to Shari’s Berries. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $100.00 and the prize is subject to the terms and conditions printed on the certificates. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of ProFlowers and Shari’s Berries. Otherwise, WJFK-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To See Dave Matthews Band

(February 5 – February 9, 2018)

For the “Win Tickets To See Dave Matthews Band” Contest, enter between 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018 and 9:59 a.m. on Friday, Febuary 9, 2018, by calling 1-800-636-1067 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Dave Matthews Band on June 9, 2018 at Jiffy Lube Live – 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow, VA 20136. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $100.00. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described (one (1) each weekday.) Courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WJFK-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Country Doubleheader National Flyaway

(February 5 – February 16, 2018)

