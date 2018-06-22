NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly cut off his wife’s arm during a domestic dispute in Brooklyn.

It happened just after noon Thursday 55th Street and 5th Avenue.

WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’6, 130 lbs for felonious assault that occurred on 55th street between 4-5 ave. on June 21st. Help us find this individual, share information. #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BynpwZ0c1w — NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) June 22, 2018

When officers arrived, police said they found the 35-year-old woman with her right arm severed just above the elbow. Police said she also lost two fingers from her other hand in the attack.

The woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police said they are searching for the victim’s 35-year-old husband, identified as Yong Lu, who fled the scene.

WANTED: Help us find Yong Yu, 38 y/o, 5'8", wanted in connection to assault/attacking a 35-year-old woman with a knife yesterday near 55 St./5 Ave #Brooklyn. If you see him, call 911. Share info by calling #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/C23j3l1jtB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 22, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.