ADRIAN, Mich. (CBS LOCAL) — Six years ago, Stephanie Jass set a “Jeopardy!” record for a female contestant when she won seven straight times. But what may have seemed like life at the top has now come crashing down to rock bottom as the former college professor faces a long prison sentence after admitting to hacking into the email accounts of colleagues and students at her school.

Jass, 48, pleaded guilty last week to charges of unauthorized access to a computer and using a computer to commit a crime. The former history professor at Adrian College was accused of logging into the email accounts of other professors, administrators, and students without their permission. According to authorities, Jass accessed these accounts during a four-day stretch when the college reset everyone’s accounts with the same exact password.

The once-celebrated “Jeopardy!” winner was fired by the college after another professor discovered what happened and told school officials. She faces up to five years behind bars for the crimes.

“Privacy rights are a fundamental principle of our American democracy and Adrian College stands with those who protect these rights,” reads a statement from the college released last week.

Jass’s “Jeopardy!” record was broken in 2014 by Julia Collins, who won 20 straight games.