STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS Local) – A heroic dog in California is being credited with saving a woman and her baby after a fire broke out at their apartment.

Sasha, an 8-month-old pit bull, was sitting outside of her Stockton home on June 3 when flames began to engulf the four-plex that her owner, Nana Chaichanhda, and her family live in. The quick-thinking pup jumped into action and alerted her owner.

“I open it and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy and I was like, ‘OK, this is weird. This is not like her,'” Chaichanhda said, via WTVR.

Pit bull alerts family to house fire, tries to drag baby to safety by diaper https://t.co/Pdf9x5uW9G pic.twitter.com/BP8b2d941F — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 8, 2018

Sasha’s heroics weren’t over. After seeing the fire, Chaichanhda ran to get her 7-month-old daughter and found the pit bull already trying to pull the infant to safety.

“She had already had my baby by the diaper and was dragging her off the bed,” Sasha’s owner added. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you doing?'”

Local firefighters were able to save most of the building, however, Chaichanhda and her cousin’s apartment were destroyed in the blaze. The cousins, Chaichanhda’s baby, and Sasha are now staying with relatives who live in one of the surviving apartments.

Sasha’s owner says she hopes her dog’s courageous acts help to change the negative perception of pit bulls. “I owe her everything. If it wasn’t for her, I would have still been in bed and things could have taken a worse turn,” she said.